Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Threatens Rishi, Shalu Discovers Anushka’s Marriage Truth

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi dances with Lakshmi, and she falls suddenly, leaving her concerned for her baby.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka plans to separate Rishi and Lakshmi. Shalu confronts Karishma. She tells her sometimes people forget the way of talking, and then she has to teach them, creating an intense scene. On the other hand, Anushka fights with Neel. Neel warns Anushka, highlighting that she knows she is wrong in this situation because she married again even after being married to him. Shalu overhears their conversation and discovers the truth about Anushka’s marriage.

Rishi tries to talk to Lakshmi and make her comfortable, but Lakshmi is angry with him. Lakshmi threatens Rishi that if he continues to talk to her, then she will leave the Oberoi house right now and will not ever return. Malishka becomes happy about separating Rishi and Lakshmi.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?