Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi’s Deteriorating Condition Leave Rishi Devastated, Malishka Conspires

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi breaks the cold storage door and saves Lakshmi, leaving Malishka frustrated.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi brings Lakshmi out, and the doctors take her for treatment. Lakshmi’s deteriorating condition leaves Rishi devastated. Aayush and Shalu console him. On the other hand, Malishka calls Kiran to inform her about Lakshmi. Kiran tells Malishka that Lakshmi’s ‘Bhagya’ is very strong and now she should back out. But Malishka expresses her frustration and conspires to separate Rishi and Lakshmi. Also, now she will stop only when she wins.

Later, the doctor came out and informed everyone about Lakshmi’s condition. She tells Neelam that Lakshmi’s organs have become slow and they are responding very slowly, which has made her condition critical. The doctor also expresses her fear that Lakshmi might go into hypothermia, endangering her life.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?