Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi’s Doubt Grows, Finds Malishka’s Pregnancy Truth

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The show has been running successfully for the past three and a half years, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Neelam hands Shalu’s mehendi ceremony’s responsibilities to Lakshmi, calling her daughter-in-law.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka tries to harm Shalu, which leaves her traumatized. Later, Lakshmi goes into the store room to take something. Rishi follows her to the room. Lakshmi steps on a ladder to remove something, but as she steps down, she trips. Rishi, standing there, holds Lakshmi in his arms, bringing Rishi and Lakshmi close to each other.

Aayush makes Rishi understand that since he loves Lakshmi, he has to keep making efforts for it. On the other hand, Shalu asks Lakshmi about her confusion. She shares that something is fishy about Malishka, which she has to find out. As Malishka goes to the hospital, Lakshmi follows her. Malishka holds someone’s hand in the hospital and smiles, which leaves Lakshmi shocked. She starts wondering about the new discovery.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?