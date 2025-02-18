Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi’s Rude Behaviour Worries Aayush, Will He Finds Her Big Sacrifice?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Rishi and Lakshmi get close to each other while Balvinder comes to meet Malishka, leaving her in danger.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi confronts Lakshmi, asking her what she is hiding from him. Lakshmi recalls Neelam’s warning and asks Rishi to stay away from her. She tells him that she will leave the mangalsutra if he speaks anything. Aayush and Shalu witness that there is fishy. With Lakshmi’s rude behavior with Rishi, Aayush wonders if there is something Lakshmi is hiding.

Later, Balvinder tries to escape from the house, but Kiran catches him. She asks him his identity, unaware that he is Balvinder. As Kiran sees his face, she is shocked. At the same time, Karishma is also surprised to see him, while Malishka gets worried that Balvinder will night unveil her truth.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?