Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Attempts Suicide, Rishi To Saves Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Anushka steals money and jewelry from Rishi’s safe. Shalu comes to take Lakshmi’s report from Rishi’s safe, but she finds something fishy.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu discovers that someone is in the room. She tries to trap the thief, but Anushka plays smart. But Shalu catches her red-handed, creating a critical moment. On the other hand, Lakshmi also finds that Anushka has come to the Lohri celebrations, which leaves her tense.

Guru Maa, one of the staff, follows Kiran’s orders and manipulates her so she cannot tell Neelam the truth. Rishi tells Aayush that he will marry Lakshmi by taking ‘Saath Phera’ of the Lohri, which Malishka overhears, leaving her devastated. Neel comes with a knife in his hand to stab Lakshmi as she talks with Rano, but Rishi feels something fishy, and he comes to take Lakshmi, saving her from Neel’s evil plan.

Malishka panics, and it becomes unbearable for her to see Rishi and Lakshmi together. She cries bitterly and comes into her room. After acknowledging the harsh fact, Malishka attempts suicide by cutting her wrist, but Kiran enters the scene.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?