Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Becomes Happy For Her Baby Shower, Neelam Tells Lakshmi To Leave

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi feels Lakshmi’s pain, and she requests Malishka to cancel the baby shower.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka convinces Rishi that she cannot cancel the baby shower because of Lakshmi. She tells him that for Lakshmi’s happiness, she cannot ruin other people’s happiness, leaving Rishi devastated. On the other hand, Malishka becomes happy about her baby shower ceremony, and she expresses her happiness with her friends, asking about the cake that she and Rishi will cut and announcing that they will soon become parents.

Lakshmi overhears Malishka’s happiness, and Shalu is shocked by the current situation. On the other hand, Neelam tells Lakshmi that Malishka is the future of this house, and she is carrying Rishi’s child in her stomach. She tells her to leave the house as she has no place in Rishi’s life.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?