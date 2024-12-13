Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Creates An Emotional Drama, Will Lakshmi Reveal Her Pregnancy?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the popular shows. It has been entertaining the viewers for the last three years and continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Neelam tells Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to leave the house. Shalu motivates her to do the right thing. On the other hand, Monisha and Kiran make a master plan to eliminate Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka creates an emotional drama as she meets Lakshmi. She tells Lakshmi about the feeling of bearing Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) child, highlighting that it feels very special to carry someone’s genes, which makes Lakshmi emotional. Neelam assures Kiran that Rishi will accept Malishka and everything will be in her favour only.

Lakshmi meets Rishi and hugs him, congratulating him for the good news. Getting emotional, Lakshmi tells him that last time, his child’s mother didn’t let him know about the good news, but this time, he can enjoy that happiness. At the same time, she touches her stomach and hides her pregnancy truth. On the other hand, Anushka threatens Niel, asking him what he will do if she fails to obey his orders, and highlights her relationship with him, leaving Shalu shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?