Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Gets Close To Rishi As He Is Unconcious, Lakshmi Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka is shocked to see Rishi and Lakshmi sleeping together in her room.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka brings Kiran into her room and shows Rishi and Lakshmi. They conspire against Lakshmi and bring Rishi to another room while he is unconscious. To execute her plan, Malishka and Kiran also make Shalu unconscious by kidnapping her and making her smell drugs in a handkerchief.

Malishka tells Kiran to leave the door open, as she wants Lakshmi to see that after spending time with her, Rishi also slept with Malishka. Lakshmi wakes up and comes out of the room. As she holds herself, she sees Rishi and Malishka sleeping together in bed, leaving her shocked and speechless and breaking her heart.

How will Lakshmi react after discovering Rishi and Malishka’s relationship?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?