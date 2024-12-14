Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Gets Close To Rishi, Balwinder Becomes Angry

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka apologizes to Lakshmi and requests that she be happy. Kiran tells Neelam to make Rishi and Malishka’s marriage legal. On the other hand, Lakshmi hides the truth about her pregnancy from Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, Anchal asks Rishi to express his feelings about becoming a father again. Rishi looks upset and says he is not that happy, leaving everyone shocked. Malishka tries to get close to Rishi, and she hugs him, expressing her loneliness. Lakshmi sees Rishi and Malishka together, and this breaks her heart. Malishka leaves Rishi to avoid hurting Lakshmi.

Shalu finds something and decides to express her doubt about Anushka and Neel to Aayush, which Neel overhears, leaving him worried. A servant comes to take the cake for Rishi and Malishka’s baby, but Balwinder overhears and becomes angry.

It will be interesting to see how Balwinder reacts after learning about Malishka’s truth.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?