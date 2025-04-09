Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Gets Hospitalised, Lakshmi Collects Her Blood Sample

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shalu and Lakshmi try to find Malishka’s full truth and collect evidence against her, but they fail.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu and Lakshmi decide to find proof against Malishka. They head out to meet Balwinder, but they indulge in a fight on the way. During the fight, Malishka gets hit on her head, leading her to faint. Lakshmi and Shalu take Malishka to the hospital.

As Malishka is unconscious, Lakshmi decides to take her DNA sample. She also takes help from the nurse and takes her blood sample. However, Lakshmi is unaware whether Malishka is unconscious or faking it. On the other hand, Shalu lies to Aayush and tells Lakshmi that after they find evidence, she will tell everything to Aayush.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.