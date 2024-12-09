Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Suggests Neelam For Baby Shower, Lakshmi Pushes Rishi Away From Her

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns for the last three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) arrives home to share the good news with Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Lakshmi reveals that she is pregnant, leaving Malishka shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka raises a question about Lakshmi’s pregnancy, claiming that her child is not Rishi’s. Lakshmi confronts her, highlighting her and Rishi’s relationship. Everyone supports Lakshmi, but it turns out to be her dream. Lakshmi goes to tell Rishi about her pregnancy, but Malishka intervenes. She gives sweets to Rishi and hugs him, revealing that she is pregnant and that they are expanding their family.

Lakshmi’s heart breaks, and she closes herself inside her room. Rishi comes to console her. On the other hand, Malishka suggests Neelam organise a baby shower and make Lakshmi understand her place in Rishi’s life. Rishi apologizes to Lakshmi. Lakshmi asks Rishi which mistake he punishes her for, creating a critical moment between them.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?