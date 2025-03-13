Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Tries To Choke Lakshmi – Will Rishi Find The Truth?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka plans to kill Lakshmi to eliminate her from Rishi’s life.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka becomes furious and vows to finish Lakshmi’s chapter. On the other hand, Rishi kneels down in front of God, begging for Lakshmi’s well-being. Lakshmi stays unconscious on the hospital bed while Malishka enters. She comes with a pillow in her hand and goes to choke Lakshmi to death.

But Rishi opens the door and enters the scene, leaving Malishka shocked. Rishi questions Malishka and she manages to full him saying that she was trying to make Lakshmi sleep in a comfortable position. Rishi trusts her unaware of her cunning intentions.

It will be interesting to see if Rishi ever finds out about Malishka’s cunning nature.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?