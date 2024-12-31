Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neel Threatens Lakshmi, Malishka Refuses To Anushka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last three years. The show features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi escapes from Neel’s clutches and calls Rishi, informing him about her whereabouts.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush trusts Shalu and takes her phone to recover the data. Neelam gives Shalu a last chance, and if she fails to prove Anushka wrong, she will never come to the Oberoi house, and she agrees. Lakshmi discovers that Neel is connected to Anushka, which leaves her shocked.

Aayush gives Shalu’s phone to a technician to extract data which makes Anushka worried. She decides to spoil things and goes to ask for help from Malishka. Malishka refuses to help Anushka and throws her out of her room, leaving her devastated. On the other hand, Neel reveals the truth: Shalu stole the money that Anushka gave him. He further threatens her that nobody can save her.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?