Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neelam Finds Something Fishy About Balwinder, Daimaa To Kill Lakshmi’s Baby

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule over hearts. Lakshmi runs away from Daimaa’s clutches to save her baby.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi finds herself in trouble as she arrives at a suspicious tunnel-like place. As she tries to discover the situation, she is shocked to see weird men and the situation intensifies as Daimaa comes in front of her. She brings her back to the basement and begins the abortion procedure, executing her cunning ploy.

On the other hand, Neelam threatens Balwinder emphasizing he will have to pay the price of his misdeeds. Balwinder stays silent meanwhile the inspector at the police station asks the Hawaldar to bring the hospital’s CCTV footage, landing Balwinder in danger. In addition, Shalu is unconscious on the bed while the nurses discuss about Lakshmi’s abortion.

How will Rishi find Lakshmi before it’s too late?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The struggle to get together for Rishi and Lakshmi increases as Malishka conspires.