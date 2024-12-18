Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neelam Worries About Rishi, Lakshmi Discovers Malishka And Balwinder’s Truth

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka warns Rano as she calls her baby illegitimate. Neelam insults Rano and asks her to leave. Anushka manipulates Aayush and finds the safe’s password to steal money.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam thinks about Rishi, and she talks to him. Rishi expresses his feelings that he has no reason to become happy as she doesn’t feel like he will become a father. Neelam expresses her concern to Harleen, who tells her that she already knows what Rishi wants and why he is upset, but she doesn’t want to accept that fact and thinks about her statement.

On the other hand, Malishka questions Balwinder why he has come and also says she has no time to talk to him. Balwinder makes it clear that he is here to talk directly. As Malishka rushes to go out, Balwinder tells her that she has his baby inside her, which leaves Malishka shocked. At the same time, Lakshmi overhears their conversation, leading to a critical situation.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?