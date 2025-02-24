Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neil Threatens Shalu, Lakshmi Sees Malishka With Balvinder

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the top 10 of the TRP list since the start. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and has been running for three and a half years now. Malishka refuses to go to the hospital with Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), which builds Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) suspicion, and she follows Malishka to the hospital. Meanwhile, Anushka vows to separate Shalu and Aayush.

In the upcoming episode, Neil promises to help Anushka. He disguises himself as a servant and comes to the Oberoi mansion. As he sees Shalu, he threatens her not to marry Aayush if she wishes to live, which leaves her shocked. On the other hand, the doctor asks Malishka about Balvinder’s identity. Malishka introduces him as Balvinder, but he himself tells her that he is the father of the to-be-born baby.

Shalu meets Anushka and challenges her that she will soon marry Aayush. If Anushka can see them together, then she should see. Later, Lakshmi comes to the hospital and disguises as a doctor. She covers her face with a mask so that nobody recognizes her. The doctors, talking about Malishka’s pregnancy, tell Balvinder that he has to hold Malishka’s hand, and he follows the order. Lakshmi sees Malishka with some other man, which leaves her curious.

It will be interesting to see whether Lakshmi did see Balvinder or if she is still far from the truth.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?