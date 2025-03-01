Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Lakshmi Tries To Seek Help, Rishi Ignores Her Call

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with interesting twists and turns in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Rishi warns Anushka and asks her to leave because if she doesn’t, he won’t leave her. On the other hand, Malishka locks Lakshmi in cold storage.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi understands Malishka’s conspiracy against her. She tries to call people in the hospital, but no one appears. Balvinder asks Malishka what she did with Lakshmi, and she worries about telling him anything. Lakshmi’s condition deteriorates due to the cold temperature. She tries to seek help and calls Rishi, but he ignores her call, highlighting that earlier Lakshmi cut his call; now, he won’t pick up her call, unaware that Lakshmi is in danger.

During the engagement ceremony, Aayush gets emotional and expresses his feelings in front of Shalu. He tells her that she will shower all his love on her and won’t let everyone happen anything wrong. He promises to be with her for the whole of their lives. Standing afar, Anushka overhears his confession, which makes her furious. She says nothing will happen wrong in Aayush’s because she won’t let him have a life, leading to a critical situation.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?