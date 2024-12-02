Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Malishka Shares Bad News Related To Lakshmi, Rishi Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the past three years with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi leaves the house in anger, stating that she has no reason to live now.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Shalu head out in search of Lakshmi. The people are surrounded by a person, and Rishi doubts to be Lakshmi. However, Rishi and Shalu face disappointment. On the other hand, Ranu confronts Malishka and warns her that she should leave Lakshmi or it will not be good for her.

Shalu tells Rishi that because of him, Lakshmi’s life has become hell. She requests him to leave Lakshmi alone. Malishka meets Balwinder, hinting at their new conspiracy. Ranu finds Balwinder, creating an intense moment. On the other hand, Malishka shares bad news with Rishi: The police have called, as they found a body and asked to come to check the identity, leaving Rishi shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?