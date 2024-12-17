Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rano Confronts Malishka, Lakshmi Sees Balwinder

Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs and interesting storylines for the last three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) asks Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to dance with him, and she suddenly falls, leaving her shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka scolds Rishi for hurting Lakshmi. But Lakshmi leaves from there, taunting Rishi. Neelam confronts Lakshmi and advises her not to talk to Rishi sarcastically. Rishi tries to talk to Lakshmi, but she warns him that if he continues to talk to her, she will leave the house immediately. Rano arrives at the Oberoi house and confronts Malishka after discovering about her pregnancy.

Rano warns Malishka that the court has ordered Rishi and Lakshmi to stay together, which nobody likes. On the other hand, Shalu tries to reveal the truth to Aayush about Anushka. At the same time, Lakshmi sees Balwinder in Malishka’s room. He calls her and asks her to come into her room as he wants to talk something personal, which Lakshmi overhears, leaving Malishka shocked. Rano threatens Anchal that she has no idea what she can do.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?