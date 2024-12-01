Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rano Confronts Neelam, Lakshmi Meets With An Accident?

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with nail-biting dramas and major twists in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi breaks down and expresses her grief to Shalu that Rishi cheated on her. Dadi confronts Malishka, and Lakshmi decides to leave the house, leaving Rishi devastated.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi runs out of the house in anger, sharing that she has no reason to be alive. Rishi and Shalu head out to find Lakshmi. Rano confronts Neelam, highlighting that for her benefit, she got Rishi and Lakshmi married, creating a critical moment. Neelam looks angry, and Malishka enjoys the drama.

On the other hand, Rishi and Shalu come to the petrol pump, and they look worried. Neelam tells Rano that if someone wishes to die, that person can because she doesn’t care about this. Harleen shouts at her. People make noise as they find a woman injured on the road. Rishi and Shalu come to see her, and Rishi is shocked.

It seems Lakshmi met with an accident. However, the confirmation will only come when the episode airs.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?