Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rano Takes Stand For Lakshmi, People Call Malishka’s Child Illegitimate

Bhagya Lakshmi is Zee TV’s popular show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. It has been entertaining the audience for the pastst three years with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmunknowingly reveals her pregnancy toof Rishi, leaving him shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi manipulates Rishi and taunts him, which Neelam overhears. Neelam warns Lakshmi and advises her to accept the truth, or she will hurt herself only. Neelam takes Rishi with him for a dance. On the other hand, Anushka gets worried as Shalu plans to expose her. Shalu escapes Anushka and decides to reveal her truth to everyone.

Rishi dances with Malishka, and Rano decides to expose the truth. Shalu, in front of everyone, announces that this party is to reveal the truth: Rishi and Lakshmi are married, and Rishi and Malishka are going to become parents. Hearing this, people start commenting while many call Malishka’s child illegitimate, leaving Malishka, Neelam, and others shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?