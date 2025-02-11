Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Lost In Romance, Anushka’s Challenge Shalu

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It has been three and a half years since the show, and it still ranks top. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Rishi comes to the hospital with Malishka to check on Aayush.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu meets Malishka and warns her that she won’t tolerate her like Lakshmi does because she is not like her sister. On the other hand, Rishi bumps into Lakshmi, leading to Lakshmi’s fall, but Rishi holds her. As they hold hands, they experience a close connection. Amid their romantic moments, Rishi asks Lakshmi if she plans to leave him.

But before Lakshmi says anything, Shalu comes, revealing that Aayush is all fine now. She hugs Lakshmi, expressing her happiness. On the other hand, Shalu meets Anushka in jail. Anushka challenges Shalu never to let Aayush unite with her, leading to a major drama.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?