Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi And Shalu Doubt Malishka, Kiran Conspires Against Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms continues to entertain the audience after three years of successful run. With the interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), the show keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Kiran is shocked after discovering the identity of Malishka’s child’s father. Malishka is jealous of Rishi and Lakshmi’s closeness.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka becomes angry after seeing Rishi and Lakshmi’s inseparable bond. She tries to ruin their personal moments by messing up with the electric switch, which Shalu oversees and finds something fishy. Malishka, on her failure, cries a lot and throws things here and there, expressing her hurt and disappointment. Rishi enters her room, questioning the mess, and Malishka gets scared as her pregnancy kit is in front of Rishi. Rishi doubts Malishka, creating a critical moment.

Shalu worries and doubts Malishka’s intentions, hinting that she is planning something big against Lakshmi, endangering her life. On the other hand, Kiran wonders what she will do now and comes up with a great idea to deal with Malishka’s pregnancy. Rishi and Lakshmi bump into each other early in the morning, bringing them close. Soon, Karishma comes and asks Neelam to come with her in a hurry, hinting at something critical.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?