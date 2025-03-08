Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Catches Balvinder Red-handed – Will He Be Able To Find Lakshmi?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It has been running successfully for the last three and a half years, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi goes missing and Shalu cancels her engagement to find her sister.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi, Shalu and Aayush file Lakshmi’s missing complaint. The police investigate the matter, and they find that Lakshmi has come to the hospital, but she has not come out of the hospital since then, which leaves them worried.

Rishi, Aayush and Shalu come to the hospital finding Lakshmi. Rishi asks the nurses if they have seen Lakshmi, showing her photo. The nurses tell Rishi that they have seen her, and she was wearing a doctor’s coat. Meanwhile, Balvinder bumps into Rishi. Rishi catches Balvinder red-handed, but he doesn’t discover that the guy in yellow attire is Balvinder.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi finds Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?