Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Catches Lakshmi In Hospital, Shalu Lies

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Purohit) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi and Shalu ask the nurse to check Balwinder’s DNA. On the other hand, Rishi and Aayush hear a suspicious story from the nurse about a pregnant lady.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Aayush hear the story of a woman who is fooling her husband with her pregnancy from another man. As Rishi comes out of the hospital room, he catches Lakshmi there. Lakshmi looks tense, and Rishi questions her. Lakshmi goes to spill the truth, but Shalu handles the situation.

Shalu tells Rishi they are hiding the truth but thinks she must tell them now. Shalu says that Lakshmi took her to the hospital because she caught a fever due to marriage nervousness. Rishi looks shocked, while Aayush finds something fishy. But Shalu makes everyone believe her whole Lakshmi stays silent.

Will Rishi and Aayush find Lakshmi and Shalu’s lie?

