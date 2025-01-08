Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Doubts Lakshmi, Anushka Plans To Go Back To The Oberoi House

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under production house Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi and Aayush fail to catch Neel, and Malishka panics as she fails to grab Rishi’s attention.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu sees Lakshmi worried and consoles her. Rano calls Shalu, sharing her concern for Lakshmi and asking her to find out what Lakshmi is hiding from them. Lakshmi tries to find her reports and searches for Neelam. Rishi and Aayush see Lakshmi tense. They ask her if she is well, and Lakshmi fumbles. Rishi doubts Lakshmi that she is hiding a medical condition.

Lakshmi asks Malishka about her report, and she reveals that Neelam has it. Lakshmi ignores her and goes to take the report, and Malishka doubts her due to her weird behavior. Neelam gives the report to Rishi, and Lakshmi sees this. Lakshmi worries that Rishi should not see the report, but he opens it, creating an inevitable moment. On the other hand, Anushka plans to go back to the Oberoi house. She asks Neel what she has to do to make Aayush come to her, apologize, and take her back home. Neel clarifies to Anushka that now Aayush will never come to her.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?