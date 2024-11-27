Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Expresses His Love To Lakshmi, Aayush Confronts Karishma

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with an amazing love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi starts feeling dizzy and searches for Lakshmi. Rishi brings Lakshmi into the room with him. Kiran advises Malishka to stay with him and execute their plan.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi makes Rishi sleep on the bed and decides to leave. In an emotional moment, Rishi requests Lakshmi not to leave him. He also says, “Please,” and makes her wait. Lakshmi doesn’t say anything, and Rishi hugs her. Rishi asks Lakshmi if he can kiss her, and Lakshmi becomes shy.

Aayush gets pissed and confronts Karishma. He asks if she ever asked him if he is happy with Anushka and whether everything is fine between them, leaving Karishma shocked. Malishka reveals that she couldn’t find Rishi and Lakshmi. Malishka decides to go into the room where Rishi is there. She becomes happy, thinking she will defeat Lakshmi, but she is shocked to see the scenario in her bedroom.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?