Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Gets Engaged To Lakshmi Again, Anushka Gets A Reality Check

Bhagya Lakshmi is a popular Zee TV show that has been running for the last three and a half years. The show continues to entertain with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Neelam announces Aayush and Shalu’s engagement, which leaves Anushka shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu sends Anushka some mushy pictures of herself with Aayush. As Anushka sees them, she is angry and understands that Shalu does this to tease her. Anushka decides not to leave Shalu and lets her win. On the other hand, Rishi expresses his feelings to Lakshmi and shares that he knows Lakshmi wants to experience everything again. He puts a ring on her finger and gets engaged to Lakshmi again.

Rishi bends and kisses Lakshmi’s hand, and Neelam oversees their closeness, making her furious. Neelam tells Karishma that the right time will arrive and align everything. Later, Malishka asks Karishma if she doesn’t think that Anushka is better than Shalu. Karishma doesn’t hesitate to share that Shalu is better because Anushka is the worst girl in the world. Malishka, with her expressions, teases Anushka while she gets a reality check.

