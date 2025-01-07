Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Gets Lakshmi’s Pregnancy Report, Rano Shares Her Concern To Shalu

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts with amazing storylines and major dramas in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka comes to the hospital and distracts Rishi’s attention. Aayush finds something, and he tails Neel.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi requests the doctor not to reveal her pregnancy to anyone, and she agrees. Lakshmi worries, and she searches for her report. Aayush and Shalu smartly catch Neel, and Shalu tells Aayush to put him behind bars. Lakshmi saves the truth about her pregnancy from being presented to others.

Later, Rano finds something fishy and shares her concern with Shalu, highlighting that Lakshmi is hiding something from everyone, and they have to find that. Neel somehow escapes from Aayush’s clutches, and he returns to Anushka. Neel motivates Anushka that she will seek revenge on Lakshmi. On the other hand, Neelam hands Lakshmi’s reports to Rishi, which leaves Lakshmi worried as it’s her pregnancy report.

Will Rishi find out about Lakshmi’s pregnancy?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?