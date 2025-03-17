Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Kisses Lakshmi, Malishka Fumes In Anger

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi regains consciousness, and Rishi brings her home. On the other hand, Neel and Anushka kidnap Balwinder as he plans to expose Malishka.

In the upcoming episode, Rano sees Anushka, leaving her in a tricky situation. Later, Rishi brings Lakshmi home and takes care of her. He wakes her up and makes her eat food. He feeds her with his hands while Lakshmi feeds him, bringing them close.

Rishi gets emotional seeing Lakshmi, and her smile makes him happy. He expresses his feelings, telling Lakshmi that he wants to be happy forever and vows to be together with her forever. Getting close to Lakshmi, Rishi kisses her forehead, which Malishka oversees standing afar, leaving her jealous.

What will Malishka do next?

