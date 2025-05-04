Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Breaks Down In Tears, Lakshmi Becomes Her Saviour

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule over hearts. Diama tries to begin Lakshmi’s abortion procedure, which lands Lakshmi’s soon-to-be-born child in danger.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu breaks down in tears as she fails to find Lakshmi. She calls Rano, informing her about Lakshmi’s disappearance. She blames herself and regrets leaving Lakshmi alone. On the other hand, Rishi comes to the police station and brings them to the hospital to find Lakshmi.

Balwinder shared with Malishka about Rishi’s action of bringing the police station to the hospital. Hearing about the police, a ward boy gets worried and expresses his concern to Malishka. Meanwhile, Lakshmi becomes her savior and takes a knife in her hand. She threatens the doctor and gets emotional witnessing their cunning intentions. She slowly tries to escape, serving as a ray of hope.

Will Lakshmi be able to save herself?

