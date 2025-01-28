Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Exposes Malishka, Guru Maa To Reveal Lakshmi’s Pregnancy

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi takes a stand for Aayush, and Rishi asks the police to investigate the matter and find Anushka inside the house.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran worries about her necklace as she discovers that it has been stolen. Neel and Anushka plan to escape. Malishka wonders how she will throw Lakshmi out of the Oberoi family. Guru Maa returns to the Lohri celebrations to reveal to Neelam about Lakshmi’s pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Malishka makes false allegations about Lakshmi, upon which Shalu confronts her. She asks Malishka if she should share whose child she has inside her. Malishka tells Shalu that she has Rishi’s child in her. But Shalu denies it, creating a critical moment that leaves everyone shocked. On the other hand, Guru Maa finds Neelam and tells her that she has something important to tell her.

Will Malishka fail this time, or will Kiran come up again with an escape?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?