Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi tells Malishka that he doesn’t want to be with her and only loves Lakshmi. Malishka becomes angry and tries to kill Lakshmi. Kiran stops her, and Malishka wishes to talk to her father.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka’s father clearly tells her that Lakshmi is Rishi’s legal wife, and nobody can remove her from his life, nor can Rishi. Malishka gets hurt and tense with the situation. On the other hand, Shalu tells herself that though Lakshmi is not serious about Malishka and Balwinder, she will find out what’s going on between them, which Kiran overhears.

Kiran meets Malishka and warns her, revealing that she loves Shalu talking about her and Balwinder’s connection. She reveals that Shalu may try to discover the truth. Kiran advises Malishka that nobody should know about what happened between her and Balwinder that night. Interestingly, Shalu overhears their conversation, and she decides to find the truth.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?