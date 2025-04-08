Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu & Lakshmi Spy Malishka – Will They Be Able To Expose Her?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) decides to expose Malishka by unveiling the truth about her pregnancy. Malishka looks worried as Lakshmi makes a shocking confession.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi does not find Malishka’s full truth but discovers that the man disguised as a joker was Balwinder. She expresses her concern to Shalu, who tries to help her. Lakshmi and Shalu come to Malishka’s room. They try to find clues, and Shalu goes to check her cupboard, but then they find her cell phone.

Shalu tries to unlock Malishka’s phone, but she arrives at the same time. Shalu and Lakshmi hide behind the door while Malishka decides to go for some work. However, Malishka returns to take her phone, and Shalu silently throws it on the bed. As Malishka leaves, Shalu and Lakshmi also escape from her room.

Will Shalu and Lakshmi be able to find Malishka’s truth?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.