Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Slaps Anushka, Will Lakshmi Save Lose Her Child?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major dramas and interesting storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka stops Shalu and Aayush’s engagement ceremony by bringing fake divorce papers with Neil. She brings Mahila Morcha ladies to fight for her rights. While Lakshmi struggles to survive in the cold storage.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka taunts Shalu for stealing her family and husband from her. She talks about her and Shalu stays quiet. But Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) warns her. When Anushka curses Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), Shalu gets angry and warns her, but Anushka continues to curse Lakshmi and Shalu. Shalu’s patience breaks, and she slaps Anushka, leaving her shocked.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi inside the cold storage wraps herself in her dupatta and tries to find an escape. She sees a pointed rod and uses it to open the screw of the door. However, due to coldness, her hand moves slowly, increasing her difficulties.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?