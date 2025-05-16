Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Will Not Marry Ayush Until Lakshmi-Rishi Reunite

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has entertained viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.

Bhagya Lakshmi is returning with a new twist. Rishi angrily asks Lakshmi to leave the house, and Lakshmi says in a painful tone, ‘Where I have no value, what is the use of staying there?’

When Lakshmi is leaving, Neelam says, ‘Don’t come back now!’

Now, in the upcoming episode, Shalu says to Ayush that she won’t marry him until Rishi and Lakshmi reunite. To which Ayush gets furious. On the other hand, Neelam clearly says that Lakshmi won’t be invited to Shalu-Ayush’s wedding. Rishi is also in a delusion that Lakshmi is at fault.

Will Rishi realise who’s at fault, or let Lakshmi suffer?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the hearts for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show revolves around Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. The struggle to get together for Rishi and Lakshmi increases as Malishka conspires against them.

