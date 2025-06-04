Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Will Malishka Succeed In Making Place In Rishi’s Heart For Her?

Bhagya Lakshmi is a popular Zee TV show that has been entertaining viewers for almost four years now with the interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi and Malishka speak against Lakshmi in the court.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu takes a stand for Lakshmi in the court. She reveals about Lakshmi’s sacrifices from the beginning. Witnessing everything, the judge states that with all the evidence, one cannot say that Lakshmi is behind Neelam’s murder, and she is also sending the CCTV footage for check to find the truth. Until then, Lakshmi will stay in custody.

Malishka looks unhappy with the decision, but she plans to persuade Rishi to come around to her side. After Rishi comes home, he is lost in his thoughts, which Malishka notices. She comes into his room, consoling him, and assures him that she stands with him in every situation; it’s just that he has to look up at her. In the intense and emotional moment, Malishka gets close to him and hugs him, trying to melt Rishi and make a place in his heart for her.

However, Rishi is still in love with Lakshmi, so it will be interesting to see if Malishka succeeds in her plan.

