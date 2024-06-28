Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Lakshmi Comes Out Of Jail, Paro Gets In Danger

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas with nail-biting storylines in the past few days. According to the previous episode, housemates get shocked after Neelam saves Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from going to jail. While Malishka questions her that even though Lakshmi is a bad omen, Paro tried to kill her, she saved the culprits. Neelam warns everyone and announces Paro is her granddaughter, and she can’t hear a word against her. Malishka was shocked. On the other hand, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) sheds tears of joy and hugs Neelam. Neelam reveals that Aayush unveiled the truth, and he brought Paro’s correct DNA test.

In the upcoming episode, you will see major drama. After Neelam takes all the charges from Lakshmi, she comes home and meets Shalu. Both the sisters become happy and hug each other. Soon, Rishi comes to meet Lakshmi, and he gets a call from someone who informs him that Paro is in danger and critical condition, leaving Rishi and Lakshmi worried. They soon leave to save their precious Paro. On the other hand, Malishka is hell tired of Lakshmi and wishes her to get out of Rishi’s life. However, Paro is Rishi’s daughter, Lakshmi, and Paro will live in Oberoi’s house now.

It will be interesting to see what Malishka will do to separate Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?