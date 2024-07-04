Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Lakshmi Gets Into Heated Argument With Neelam, Rishi Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major ups and downs in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) praises Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for raising Paro so well. Further, he asks about the identity of her father, but Lakshmi ignores his question. However, Rishi knows the truth: Paro is his daughter, and Lakshmi belongs to him. On the other hand, Malishka, worried, confronts Neelam and questions regarding welcoming Paro and Lakshmi. Neelam reveals that she is just welcoming her granddaughter Paro, which Lakshmi tries to overhear.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi overhears Neelam and Malishka’s conversation, and she misunderstands. She decides to confront Neelam. When Neelam stands up to announce Paro, her granddaughter Lakshmi intervenes, questioning her about her attraction towards Paro and the reason behind her pretending to be good and indulging in a heated argument. Neelam announces that Paro is her granddaughter, and that’s the reason. Later, she announces Paro, her granddaughter, as she is Rishi and Lakshmi’s daughter, which leaves Lakshmi in splits. On the other hand, Rishi gets worried about what will happen next.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi digests this important fact and how she behaves after Neelam’s decision.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?