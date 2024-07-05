Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Oh No! Paro Falls In Borewell, Lakshmi And Rishi Fight With Each Other

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience witnessed major dramas in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) confronts Neelam and questions her polite and kind behavior towards her and her daughter Paro. Answering Lakshmi’s question, Neelam, in anger, announces Paro, her granddaughter. Hearing this, Lakshmi is shocked.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rohan and Paro play in the house where Rohan mistakenly goes into the warning area and falls into the borewell. However, Paro successfully saves Rohan, but when he goes back to take Rohan’s cap, unfortunately, she falls in the borwell. Rohan tried to reach Paro, but he couldn’t do anything. On the other hand, housemates are unaware that Paro is in danger. In the hall, Neelam and Lakshmi indulge in argument. Karishma questions Lakshmi about the reason she hides Paro’s truth. Lakshmi straightforwardly reveals she doesn’t see Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) as a good father and does not want her daughter to endure any pain.

Rishi stops Lakshmi and asks her to be polite while Neelam expresses her anger. Rohan gets worried about Paro. It will be interesting to see how the housemates react when they find out Paro is in danger.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?