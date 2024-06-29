Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: On No! Paro’s Life In Danger, Rishi And Lakshmi Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting twists in the last few episodes. As per the previous episode, Neelam helps Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) come out of jail, where housemates question her decision, and Malishka utters cheap words for Paro; Neelam announces Paro is her granddaughter, and nobody will say anything to her. Later, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) meets Lakshmi when she gets a call from school that Paro is in danger.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi and Lakshmi leave together for school. As soon as they reach, they find Paro stuck on top of the school building because of her classmates. However, Paro finds jumping or coming out of that situation difficult. While Lakshmi looks tensed, she suggests Paro jump from the side. But the little girl gets scared. Soon, Neelam comes with Anchal to save her granddaughter and gets worried about her. Later, Lakshmi goes up near Paro and asks her to give her hand, but she is frightened due to cockroaches and rats.

On the other hand, Rishi consoles Paro and assures her that her dad will save her, while Rohan bravely motivates Paro. Soon, Rishi brings a mat and asks Paro to jump, but she gets afraid, leaving everyone worried. At the same time, Lakshmi is unaware that Neelam now knows that Paro is her granddaughter.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi save their daughter Paro.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?