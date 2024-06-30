Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Rishi Saves Paro’s, Neelam Welcomes Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen nail-biting twists in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Paro gets in danger as she stands on the edge of the grill, accepting a challenge from her classmates. Soon, Rishi and Lakshmi come to save her, but Paro gets frightened and doesn’t want to do anything. Lakshmi tries to escort her, but she can’t.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi puts his trust in Paro, asks her to jump down, and asks people to bring mats. Gathering some courage, Paro jumps down, and Rishi grabs her. Rishi emotionally hugs Paro as he discovers he is her real father, while Neelam also hugs Paro. However, Lakshmi is clueless about Neelam and Rishi’s knowing the truth: Paro is Rishi’s daughter.

Later, Neelam invites Lakshmi to Rohan’s birthday, where she welcomes her. Neelam asks Lakshmi to sit with her and talks about announcing that Paro is her granddaughter. On the other hand, Rishi gets angry with Lakshmi as she is still trying to keep Paro and Rishi separate. But Aayush calms Rishi. He takes a promise from him that Rishi will not fight with Lakshmi.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi and Paro’s entry into the Oberoi house will create drama.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?