In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience will see an interesting twist when terrorists hold Lakshmi captive.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around a terrorist attack during Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) hotel’s inauguration. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) finds Rohan, and she gets worried about Paro. On the other hand, the safety officer of CM Madam turns out to be one of the terrorists. Neelam and the other family are surprised and think of a way to escape.

Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Episode No 1045 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Rishi finds Paro and tries to take her to a safe room. However, Paro asks Rishi to save Lakshmi, saying let’s go, we have to save my mother. On the other hand, the terrorists surround CM Madam and Lakshmi, but Lakshmi very smartly pushes the terrorists and saves the CM. But Lakshmi gets trapped, and a terrorist points out a gun on her. Soon, Rishi and Paro arrive to save Lakshmi. Rishi hides while Paro courageously manipulates the terrorist, leaving Lakshmi in panic.

As Paro brings the terrorist forward, Rishi snatches him and beats him. But the tables turn as the terrorists hold all the people in the hotel captive, and they threaten e everyone, intensifying the scene.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?