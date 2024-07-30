Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Breaks Up With Rishi, Ayush Rejoices

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the viewers have seen a nail-biting drama with Neelam and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) fighting for Paro. After Lakshmi loses her job, Neelam sends her Paro’s custody paper. Lakshmi meets Neelam and begs her not to separate her from her daughter Paro. But Neelam ignores her request. Later, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) comes to meet Lakshmi, and both indulge in a heated argument.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi getting upset with Rishi and breaking her relationship with him forever. She also highlights that she does not want to bear him for a minute. Rishi stands speechless, and Paro lightens the mood. On the other hand, Rishi confronts Neelam at home. Rishi requests his mother withdraw the custody case. But Neelam denies her request, upon which Rishi blames her for committing the sin of separating a mother from her child. However, nothing works on Neelam.

In contrast, Aayush expresses his concern to Dadi and notices the positive side of the situation. He thinks things may change due to Paro’s custody case. Rishi and Lakshmi might come close because of Paro, and he rejoices.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?