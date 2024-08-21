Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Refuses To Attend Flag Hoisting Ceremony, Neelam Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show, Bhagya Lakshmi, never misses a chance to entertain the audience. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) indulged in a heated argument. Lakshmi requested Rishi to stay away from her life, leaving Rishi deeply hurt. Later, Rishi shares his concern with Aayush and emphasizes that he will not go near Lakshmi but watch her from a distance, as Lakshmi is the most important part of his life. Anushka overhears Rishi and Aayush’s conversation.

In the upcoming episode, everyone gets ready for the Independence Day celebration and the inauguration of Rishi’s new hotel. Lakshmi teaches Rohan and Paro why Independence Day is celebrated. Later, Neelam informs Lakshmi that she has to maintain her reputation as she will represent the Oberoi family as their daughter-in-law. Lakshmi asks Neelam not to worry as she will not attend the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Lakshmi’s denial leaves Neelam shocked. At the same time, Karishma taunts Lakshmi that she wants to become great, which is why she does this. Anchal highlights that Lakshmi is trying to defame them. The CM wants her to be present for the flag hoisting, but she wants the Oberoi family to be questioned.

Ultimately, Lakshmi attends the Independence Day event and performs a flag-hoisting ceremony. Later, the CM inaugurates the hotel, and everyone enjoys it.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?