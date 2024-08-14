Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Malishka Gets Insecure With Lakshmi, Neelam Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi and Lakshmi come close to each other during the Flour Holi. The duo enjoys family moments with their kids, Paro and Rohan, leaving Malishka jealous. At the same time, Neelam gives Malishka and others the freedom to get Lakshmi out of the house.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka becomes insecure about Lakshmi’s presence in the house. To prove to Lakshmi that Rishi shares a close bond, Malishka asks Rishi to join their beds. But Rishi disagrees. Then Neelam enters the room and orders Rishi to join the bed with Aayush’s help. Rishi obeys Neelam’s demand while Lakshmi sees the scene but doesn’t reach.

On the other hand, Malishka plans to defeat Lakshmi with the help of Anchal and Karishma. Neelam advises Malishka to build an unbreakable bond with Paro so that Paro won’t mind when Lakshmi leaves the house.

Later, Rohan and Paro decide to bring Rishi and Lakshmi close, and they take help from Shalu. Lakshmi makes kadha for Rishi as he falls ill.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?