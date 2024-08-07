Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Neelam Denies Lakshmi’s Return To Oberoi Mansion, Rishi Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi makes a promise to Lakshmi. He agrees to stop Neelam, but when Lakshmi wins the case, she will have to do what Rishi demands. On the other hand, Neelam taunts Lakshmi and asks her not to try to become the daughter-in-law of the Oberoi family.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam confronts Dadi and makes it clear that Lakshmi won’t ever return to the Oberoi mansion. She also highlights that Lakshmi isn’t destined to be in this house or this house needs Lakshmi. On the other hand, Aayush prays in front of God to fulfill Paro’s wish to live with her father and mother under one roof. At the same time, Rishi and Lakshmi come close, hinting towards their reunion. Later, Lakshmi comes to Oberoi Mansion to take Paro, but Neelam stops her at the door, intensifying the scene where Rishi is distressed and Malishka fears what will happen next.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?