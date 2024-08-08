Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Neelam Hides Paro In Oberoi Mansion, Lakshmi Comes With Cops

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees new dramas every day in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Neelam warns Dadi that Neelam won’t ever return to the Oberoi mansion as this place doesn’t need her, nor does she belong there.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam brings Paro to the Oberoi mansion without informing Lakshmi. When Lakshmi comes to take Paro with her, Neelam prohibits Lakshmi from entering her house, distressing Rishi. At the same time, Malishka fears what will happen next. Neelam goes to the extent and closes the door in front of Lakshmi, where Rishi tries to stop Neelam. After Lakshmi leaves, Rishi questions everyone’s behavior. But Anchal schools Rishi. Rishi still takes Lakshmi’s stand.

Later, Lakshmi returns with the cops, who ask Neelam if Paro is in the house. Neelam gives the excuse that Paro is sleeping. Then Lakshmi taunts Neelam for her rude behavior, as she had come earlier, but Neelam didn’t allow her to take her daughter. Lakshmi requests the cops bring her daughter, and then Rishi brings Paro and hands it over to Lakshmi. Later, Lakshmi warns everyone not to meet Paro.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?