In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience will see a major twist when a terrorist points a gun at Neelam.

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, keeps the audience entertained through nail-biting twists and interesting storylines. With their family, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) get trapped by the terrorists at Rishi’s grand hotel inauguration on Independence Day. Later, Malishka joins hands with the terrorists to get rid of Lakshmi and Paro.

In the upcoming episode, the CM Madam communicates with Ojas to handle the situation; however, she is surprised by his weird behavior. At the same time, Lakshmi arrives to save her. Somehow, Lakshmi manages to rescue the CM Madam, and with her smartness, she finds a way to save her.

On the other hand, Rohan and Paro irritate the terrorists by running all over and creating chaos. At the same time, the goons hold Lakshmi and Rishi captive, and they are shocked to see Rohan and Paro running all over the place. Somehow, Rishi and Lakshmi escape and romance behind the walls. But soon, they get separated, and Lakshmi comes in front of the terrorists; they hit her, and she struggles for her life.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?