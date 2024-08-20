Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Paro Tries To Bring Rishi And Lakshmi Close, Shalu Doubts Malishka

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the viewers witness interesting dramas in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Neelam scolds Malishka for her insensible mistake of planning to kill Lakshmi in the kitchen where Paro was there. She warns her and Karishma and Anchal, highlighting that there should not be any type of harm to Paro in this revenge game. Later, Rishi and Lakshmi indulge in a heated argument, and Lakshmi requests Rishi to stay away from her life.

In the upcoming, Rishi and Lakshmi’s fighting noise reaches Paro and Rohan. Soon, Aayush and Dadi enter Rishi and Lakshmi’s room with Paro and Rohan. Paro asks Lakshmi to thank Rishi for saving her life. Also, she asks Dadi and Aayush to make Lakshmi and Rishi sort things out. But Lakshmi and Rishi remain silent. Paro tries to bring Rishi and Lakshmi close to each other.

Later, Shalu visits the Oberoi mansion to see Lakshmi after the fire incident. Paro and Rohan share their concern about Rishi and Lakshmi’s fight. Shalu meets Malishka and doubts that she might have been behind the incident. Malishka agrees, but she manipulates the topics to cover up.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?